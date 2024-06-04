TD Asset Management Inc Has $9.94 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Best Buy worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,042 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.