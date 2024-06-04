TD Asset Management Inc Has $9.96 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 178,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,679,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $196.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.24 and its 200-day moving average is $220.03.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.