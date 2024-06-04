TD Asset Management Inc Sells 125,169 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.59 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

