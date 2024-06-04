TD Asset Management Inc Sells 13,980 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

WY opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

