TD Asset Management Inc Sells 31,687 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,687 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.18% of SilverCrest Metals worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SILV opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SILV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.65 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

