TD Asset Management Inc Sells 4,150 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CRH by 100.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $418,653,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

