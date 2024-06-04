TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,116 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NU by 6.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,092 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,904 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,228,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,949,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,585 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NU. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.74.

NU Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NU opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

