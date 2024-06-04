Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Capri in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRI

Capri Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Capri by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.