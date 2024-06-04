Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 230,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 787,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPST

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics comprises about 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.