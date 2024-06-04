The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 18,505.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,052 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 686,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter worth $8,947,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. UBS Group cut their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

