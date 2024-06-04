The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $88.79 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.21.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,813 shares of company stock worth $2,024,703. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 147,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

