The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

