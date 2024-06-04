The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,185,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 69,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.1 %

Mosaic stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

