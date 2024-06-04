Toro (TTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Toro has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toro Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Toro has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $106.68.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

