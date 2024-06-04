ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Down 1%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $3.02. 28,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 81,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Institutional Trading of ToughBuilt Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,521,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. ToughBuilt Industries makes up approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.30% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.