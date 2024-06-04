Trexquant Investment LP Invests $391,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 89,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.90. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 149.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

