Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $320,000 Investment in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,552 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 79,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 119,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BY. Stephens reduced their target price on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

