Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Lifted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

