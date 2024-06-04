Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.2223 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Tsingtao Brewery’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Shares of TSGTY stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

