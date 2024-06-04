Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Decreased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,401,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $272,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $187,111,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

