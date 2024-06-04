UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.72. 12,915,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 9,270,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last three months. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $106,247,000 after buying an additional 181,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $131,687,000 after buying an additional 119,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

