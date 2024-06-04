Ultra (UOS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $61.22 million and $1.55 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Ultra alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,122.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.61 or 0.00676502 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00088681 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012083 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001185 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16296154 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,627,819.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.