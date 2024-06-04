Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR) Insider Patrick Doherty Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Doherty bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,046.76).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Patrick Doherty acquired 125,000 shares of Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,015.37).

On Monday, March 25th, Patrick Doherty acquired 150,000 shares of Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,374.76).

Shares of Unicorn Mineral Resources Public stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 million and a PE ratio of -525.00. Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.25 ($0.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.75.

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited Company operates as a mineral exploration company in Ireland. The company focuses on the exploration for deposits of Irish type carbonate hosted copper/lead/zinc, and silver mineral deposits in the Irish midlands Orefield. Its flagship property is the Kilmallock block covering an area of approximately 137 square kilometers located in the Limerick Province.

