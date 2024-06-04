United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $600.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $637.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $352.89 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 146.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in United Rentals by 155.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $221,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in United Rentals by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 15,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

