US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SKWD stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,280.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,280.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,134,167 shares of company stock worth $187,386,684. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

