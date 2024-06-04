US Bancorp DE Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth $27,737,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,019,000 after acquiring an additional 123,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Progress Software by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 88,175 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $2,560,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,062.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,708 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

