US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $455,623,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 583,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,981,000 after purchasing an additional 472,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

