US Bancorp DE Sells 459 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Visteon were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Visteon by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $159.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

