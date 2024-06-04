US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Stake Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF alerts:

Separately, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTWO opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.