Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $305.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $302.84. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

