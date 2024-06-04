Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,874 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,599,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,681.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 245,203 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 224,332 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $112.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

