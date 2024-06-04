Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

NYSEMKT MTA opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.19 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTA. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,502,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 750,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

