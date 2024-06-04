Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance
NYSEMKT MTA opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.19 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metalla Royalty & Streaming
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.