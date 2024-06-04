Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $500.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $461.18 and last traded at $460.35, with a volume of 92991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.34.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.79, for a total value of $1,478,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,915,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

