Viking (NYSE:VIK) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viking traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 474534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIK. UBS Group began coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Melius started coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

