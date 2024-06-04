Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Position Decreased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,283,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 944,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 846,408 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VSH opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

