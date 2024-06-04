Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,590 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Vontier worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 136,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

