Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,331 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,394,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 184,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $97,217,000. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,542,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

WBS stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

