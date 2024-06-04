Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.73 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,223,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $169.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

