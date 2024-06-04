Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 115,876 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in APA were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,776 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

