WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,760,312 shares of company stock worth $304,565,784. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $177.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.09. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $122.30 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

