Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Westlake Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.51 and its 200-day moving average is $143.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Westlake has a twelve month low of $107.34 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $2,008,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Westlake by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

