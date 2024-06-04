WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 8.4 %
WYY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.54.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
See Also
