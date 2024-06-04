WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 8.4 %

WYY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.54.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

