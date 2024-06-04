William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,014,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

