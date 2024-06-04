Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CFO Michele Allen Sells 1,274 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michele Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 469,827 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.0% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

