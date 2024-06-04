Xcel Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:XEL)

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on XEL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.