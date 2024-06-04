Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 25,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 137,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Xiaomi in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Xiaomi Company Profile
Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.
