Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $16.39. Xometry shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 70,381 shares traded.

Get Xometry alerts:

Specifically, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $728,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,243 shares of company stock worth $93,002 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 832,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,165,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 1,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 585,971 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 6.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 390,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.