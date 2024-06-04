Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $152.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 667,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,226,288 shares.The stock last traded at $140.30 and had previously closed at $141.02.
XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.36.
The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
