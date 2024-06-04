Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Increased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

