Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.07. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.13 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $127.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Middleby has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 14,616.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

